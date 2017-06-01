Mayor and council members hold private meeting to discuss LMPD C - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mayor and council members hold private meeting to discuss LMPD Chief Steve Conrad

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad before Metro Council. LMPD Chief Steve Conrad before Metro Council.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – As outside pressure mounts on Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad, Mayor Greg Fischer isn’t budging from his support for the leader of LMPD.

On Thursday, six Democrats of Louisville Metro Council met privately with Fischer to discuss concerns surrounding recent changes to the command staff of Louisville Metro Police.

“I appreciate hearing other people's opinions, but that decision has been made,” Fischer said following the meeting. “So what I ask is for everyone to come together for the community and move forward.”

The council members were made up of democrats David James, Mary Woolridge, Barbara Shanklin, Cindi Fowler, Jessica Green and Cheri Bryant-Hamilton.

“Not well,” James said of the meeting. “The mayor felt that he was making the right decision, and we feel that he's making a very bad decision, and we explained to him why.”

Fischer called the meeting “a good exchange of views.”

The meeting comes after a move by Conrad last week to reorganize the command staff last week. Following the announcement, Conrad was highly criticized by a bi-partisan group of Metro Council members. Some called for him to resign.

One of the biggest issues many council members had with the changes was the demotion of then Second Division Maj. Jimmy Harper to Lieutenant.

“I work for the mayor, and I am not concerned about anything beyond making sure that I meet the needs of the mayor,” Conrad said following the criticism of the decision.

On Thursday, the group that met with Fischer hoped that he might override Conrad’s decision.

“I am really kind of offended to the mayor," Wooldridge said. "You can always change your decision."

James has said it’s possible Metro Council will soon begin the process of a no-confidence vote in Conrad.

“I don't see what that would accomplish," Fischer said to the possibility. “If it was as simple as moving one person and becoming a safe city, every city would be doing it.”

Those council members say they are having a public meeting to discuss concerns with Conrad at Cole’s Place at 2928 W. Kentucky St. at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

