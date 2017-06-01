Strike and Spare Family Fun Center opens in Clarksville

A senior at Floyd Central High School had a hospital cafeteria become her stage so her dad could watch her graduate.

A senior at Floyd Central High School had a hospital cafeteria become her stage so her dad could watch her graduate.

Some Louisville murder victims have been gunned down in front of witnesses, but they're not all open-and-shut cases for police.

Some Louisville murder victims have been gunned down in front of witnesses, but they're not all open-and-shut cases for police.

LMPD says 'no snitching code' preventing closure for family of murder victims

LMPD says 'no snitching code' preventing closure for family of murder victims

Comedian Dave Chappelle will be coming to the Louisville Palace later this month.

Comedian Dave Chappelle will be coming to the Louisville Palace later this month.

The longtime principal of Norton Elementary School was fired by Jefferson County Public Schools on Tuesday following a district investigation.

The longtime principal of Norton Elementary School was fired by Jefferson County Public Schools on Tuesday following a district investigation.

Former LMPD Maj. Jimmy Harper said he chose to stay on with the department after Chief Steve Conrad's staff changes last week, despite the loss in rank and pay.

Former LMPD Maj. Jimmy Harper said he chose to stay on with the department after Chief Steve Conrad's staff changes last week, despite the loss in rank and pay.

Former LMPD Maj. Jimmy Harper says amid restructuring, he chose demotion despite loss in rank and pay

Former LMPD Maj. Jimmy Harper says amid restructuring, he chose demotion despite loss in rank and pay

Jessica Price will not be going to jail -- unless she violates her probation.

Jessica Price will not be going to jail -- unless she violates her probation.

Woman who left baby in trash can at Louisville Kohl's store sentenced to probation

Woman who left baby in trash can at Louisville Kohl's store sentenced to probation

Police say an Oldham County man was trading meth for sex -- and they believe there may be more victims.

Police say an Oldham County man was trading meth for sex -- and they believe there may be more victims.

RAW VIDEO | In jailhouse interview, La Grange teen says his father is innocent of rape charges

RAW VIDEO | In jailhouse interview, La Grange teen says his father is innocent of rape charges

Police say he was found at a Super 8...

Police say he was found at a Super 8...

POLICE: Man traveled from Germany to Shepherdsville to meet underage teen for sex

POLICE: Man traveled from Germany to Shepherdsville to meet underage teen for sex

Kids can lace up some bowling shoes or skates and hit the Clarksville Strike and Spare Family Fun Center for the very first time Friday.

The New Albany Hoosier Strike and Spare lost its lease on State Street in April, but the bowling alley landed at a new location at the former Peddler’s Mall on Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville.

“This building sat empty for at least seven years, maybe as many as nine,” said Strike and Spare manager Jack McCarthy.

There are 26 bowling lanes, a roller skating rink, a game room, a prize booth, laser tag, laser games, bumper cars and room for birthday parties.

“We tried to makes something for everybody,” McCarthy said.

One of the laser games is “kind of like the diamond thief trying to steal the jewel where you have to go through the lasers,” McCarthy said.

Stephanie Elder drove her three kids more than 20 minutes to bowl during Thursday's soft opening.

“I think it’s good because we need more things like this for the kids so they can stay out of trouble when they're not in school [this summer,]” she said.

Her children joined a program that lets them bowl for free all summer,

“You can sign up online at kidsbowlfree.com and select a Strike and Spare center and you will get two free games a day all summer long,” McCarthy said. “We email them to you on Monday and [for instance], if it rains on Wednesday, you've got games and you can come bowl.”

The Clarksville Strike and Spare Family Fun Center opens at 5 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.