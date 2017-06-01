Strike and Spare Family Fun Center opens in Clarksville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Strike and Spare Family Fun Center opens in Clarksville

Posted:
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -

Kids can lace up some bowling shoes or skates and hit the Clarksville Strike and Spare Family Fun Center for the very first time Friday.

The New Albany Hoosier Strike and Spare lost its lease on State Street in April, but the bowling alley landed at a new location at the former Peddler’s Mall on Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville.

“This building sat empty for at least seven years, maybe as many as nine,” said Strike and Spare manager Jack McCarthy.

There are 26 bowling lanes, a roller skating rink, a game room, a prize booth, laser tag, laser games, bumper cars and room for birthday parties.

“We tried to makes something for everybody,” McCarthy said.

One of the laser games is “kind of like the diamond thief trying to steal the jewel where you have to go through the lasers,” McCarthy said.

Stephanie Elder drove her three kids more than 20 minutes to bowl during Thursday's soft opening.

“I think it’s good because we need more things like this for the kids so they can stay out of trouble when they're not in school [this summer,]” she said.

Her children joined a program that lets them bowl for free all summer,

“You can sign up online at kidsbowlfree.com and select a Strike and Spare center and you will get two free games a day all summer long,” McCarthy said.  “We email them to you on Monday and [for instance], if it rains on Wednesday, you've got games and you can come bowl.”

The Clarksville Strike and Spare Family Fun Center opens at 5 p.m. Friday.

