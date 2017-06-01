Food pantry to help students and families through difficult summ - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Food pantry to help students and families through difficult summer months

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Monica Valentine, a single parent in Louisville, is on a fixed income with five children at home.

"Our food bill, when they're in school, is probably $800 to $900 a month," Valentine said. "But then during the summer, it goes over $1,000."

She said the summer grocery bill can be the source of a lot financial pain.

"It is harder," she said. "I mean, you have them home all day ... When they go to school all day, they have breakfast and lunch at school."

That same struggle faces thousands of local parents, so a local food pantry is trying to help them during the summer break.

"It is absolutely ridiculous that in our society a parent has to make that decision -- whether they feed their child or whether they pay the LG&E bill or pay the rent," said Ginny First, the co-founder of The Food Pantry.

The Food Pantry is located on South Brook Street and housed inside Unity Church of Louisville. First is using the pantry to make sure low-income families have plenty of food this summer and don't have to cut corners on bill money.

"There are lots of programs who serve meals Monday thru Friday," she said. "There are not very many that serve on the weekend."

The Food Pantry will serve its first meal on Saturday afternoon.

"They can come on Saturdays and get lunch from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and then take food home from the pantry so they'll have food during the week as well," First said.

The Food Pantry partnered with JCPS and already serves students at Engelhard and Wheatley Elementary Schools.

"Engelhard is just two blocks away, and they actually have one of the largest populations of homeless students in Jefferson County," First said. "Wheatley is in one of the poorest. It's actually the poorest zip code in Jefferson County."

Valentine already did some rearranging during the school year, but she hopes the food pantry will ease the financial burden.

"You have to rearrange your whole budget," she said. "We've had to no have Wifi for the kids, which hurts them at school."

You can make donations to the food pantry through the Unity Church of Louisville.

