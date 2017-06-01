Kitten suffering from several BB pellet injuries found in east L - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kitten suffering from several BB pellet injuries found in east Louisville neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

Warning: Some might find these images disturbing. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- An injured kitten was turned in to the Kentucky Humane Society with BB pellets all over her body.

Staff said the five-or six-week old kitten, now named Ziggy, was found by a good samaritan in the Polo Fields neighborhood Tuesday.

She had trouble walking and was lethargic after being brought in. X-rays showed that Ziggy had a BB pellet lodged in her head and in her front left leg.

Vets performed surgery on her Thursday morning.

"I took the one out of her leg. but there is still a pellet in her head." said Dr. Emily Bewley, a veterinarian with KHS. "But it's moving, and I can't locate exactly where it is. So I don't want to do more damage trying to find it."

Ziggy is currently stable, but vets warn that could change.

Louisville Metro Animal Services is investigating and asks you call LMPD if you have any information.

Related Stories:

Neighbors claim a shooter is targeting cats in neighborhood near Churchill Downs

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

