Silver Alert issued for elderly Indiana woman - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Silver Alert issued for elderly Indiana woman

Posted: Updated:
Lucille Kammer Lucille Kammer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly Indiana woman.

Lucille Kammer, 86, was last seen at 8 a.m. Thursday in Cedar Lake, Indiana, about 140 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Kammer is 4 fooet 10 inches tall and 115 pounds with white hair and hazel eyes. She could be driving a dark gray 2009 Toyota Corolla with Indiana place 341BKC.

If you have any information on Kammer's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Cedar Lake Police Department at 219-322-5000 or 911.

