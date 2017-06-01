Louisville man arrested in southern Indiana for murder in Taylor - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man arrested in southern Indiana for murder in Taylor Berry neighborhood


Darryl Hall Darryl Hall
Robert Crittenden (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Robert Crittenden (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, K. (WDRB) -- Police in Washington County, Indiana, have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a Louisville man last month.

The Washington County Sheriff's Department arrested 28-year-old Darryl Lavon Hall June 1 on Saylor Road in Salem. 

According to an indictment, Hall and another man -- Robert Crittenden -- were in the process of conducting a drug deal on May 16 with 65-year-old David Everly at a home in the 3300 block of Taylor Blvd. when they decided to rob him. 

Officials say the robbery went bad and Everly was shot and killed.

Hall is charged with murder and armed robbery. Crittenden was arrested May 22 in west Louisville and faces the same charges. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

