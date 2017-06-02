Six WKU football players facing assault charges - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Six WKU football players facing assault charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Six current Western Kentucky University football players and a former player have been indicted in an assault case at a campus fraternity.

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear says a Warren County grand jury indicted the men on various charges Wednesday.

The indictment accuses the men of illegally entering the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity on March 5, and four men allegedly assaulted an individual. The charges include felony wanton endangerment and three misdemeanors: fourth-degree assault, menacing and criminal trespass.

Among the players charged were backup running back Quinton Baker and starting defensive lineman Chris Johnson.

The school's athletic department says Baker, Johnson, wide receivers Xavier Lane and Jahcour Pearson, linebacker Tyler Obee, and defensive lineman Cecil Stallings have been suspended indefinitely.

