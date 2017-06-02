IMAGES: Kentucky Humane Society waiving adoption fees for cats i - WDRB 41 Louisville News

IMAGES: Kentucky Humane Society waiving adoption fees for cats in June

Charlotte Charlotte
Eddie Eddie
Penelope Penelope
Strawberry Shortcake Strawberry Shortcake

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- June is Adopt a Shelter Cat Month, and all Kentucky Humane Society locations are waiving adoption fees for cats one year and older for the entire month. 

It's the first time that adoption fees have been waived for an entire month for adult cats. 

Shelter Director Robin Vincent says KHS is now caring for more than 330 cats and kittens -- but there are plenty of dogs available for adoption as well. 

KHS is also offering a special adoption rate of $40 in June for dogs weighing 40 pounds or more. Vincent says adopters in Jefferson County pay $10.50 for animal licensing fees -- and donations are encouraged.

The special rates are valid at all 10 KHS adoption centers, including the East Campus at 1000 Lyndon Lane and nine adoption centers in Feeders Supply stores.

