No injuries after fugitive fires weapon during standoff in Jasper, Ind.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A six-hour standoff with a Vanderburgh County fugitive ended peacefully Thursday evening even though the suspect fired his weapon.

According to a news release from Indiana State Police, around 4:50 p.m. on June 1 U.S. Marshals were trying to serve a felony warrant on 33-year-old Armando Gutierrez of Evansville, who was wanted in Vanderburgh County for domestic battery with a deadly weapon.

Police say the officers found six people when they arrived, but Gutierrez barricaded himself in a crawl space in the basement. That's when police learned Gutierrez was armed with a handgun.

U.S. Marshals called Indiana State Police for assistance, along with the Jasper Police Department, and the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department. After the State Police SWAT team and Hostage Crisis Negotiations team arrived negotiators began trying to speak with Gutierrez in order to reach a peaceful resolution.

At some point, Gutierrez fired a round from his firearm, but police do not believe he was firing at them, so they continued to talk with him.

Just before 11 p.m. SWAT team members were able to safely take Gutierrez into custody using less-lethal weapons. He was taken to Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

