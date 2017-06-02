Police say victim and 14-year-old daughter duct taped in St. Mat - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police say victim and 14-year-old daughter duct taped in St. Matthews apartment during robbery

Posted: Updated:
Louis Edward Simmons Jr. (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Louis Edward Simmons Jr. (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Matthews Police say they've arrested a man who conspired with others to commit a robbery at an east Louisville apartment complex. 

According to an arrest report, the robbery took place at around 1 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, at the Mallard Creek Apartments, near the interchange between I-264 and I-64, in St. Matthews.

Police say 37-year-old Louis Edward Simmons Jr. admitted to setting up the robbery with two other accomplices. According to the arrest report, a man and his 14-year-old daughter were restrained with duct tape inside the apartment while the armed robbery occurred.

Simmons is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections. His role in the robbery is not clear.

The identities of the accomplices were not disclosed.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.