Police say victim and 14-year-old daughter duct taped in St. Matthews apartment during robbery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Matthews Police say they've arrested a man who conspired with others to commit a robbery at an east Louisville apartment complex.

According to an arrest report, the robbery took place at around 1 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, at the Mallard Creek Apartments, near the interchange between I-264 and I-64, in St. Matthews.

Police say 37-year-old Louis Edward Simmons Jr. admitted to setting up the robbery with two other accomplices. According to the arrest report, a man and his 14-year-old daughter were restrained with duct tape inside the apartment while the armed robbery occurred.

Simmons is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections. His role in the robbery is not clear.

The identities of the accomplices were not disclosed.

