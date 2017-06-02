Jennifer Lawrence to attend July 14 event at Frazier Museum - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jennifer Lawrence to attend July 14 event at Frazier Museum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jennifer Lawrence is coming to Louisville in July for the Power of One benefit event.

The Hunger Games star is slated to attend the July 14 event at the Frazier History Museum along with the films' director and other cast members.

The event will celebrate how one person has the power to positively impact the lives of young people and artists. The evening includes a photo opportunity, cocktail party, viewing of The Hunger Games: The Exhibition, dinner and concert.

Ticket prices start at a thousand dollars.

Proceeds from the event will support the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation.

