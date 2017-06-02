POLICE: Winchester man burned down apartment building because he was 'tired of people robbing him'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Winchester, Kentucky, man has been arrested after police say he set fire to an apartment building, causing serious damage and sending three people to the hospital -- all because he said he was tired of being robbed.

Police say it happened Thursday night at the Sleeping Rooms apartment complex on N. Main Street, near E. Washington Street, in Winchester.

According to an arrest report, officers were called to the scene on a report that the building was on fire. After they arrived, they determined that the fire originated from Apartment #5 -- the apartment where 59-year-old Billy Ross was living.

According to the arrest report, Ross admitted to starting the blaze by lighting curtains on fire. He allegedly said that he, "was tired of people robbing him."

Captain James Hall of the Winchester Police Department says the apartment building was seriously damaged by the fire and is likely to be a total loss. Three people were sent to the hospital from injuries for the incident, but none of those injuries are life-threatening, according to Hall.

Ross is currently being held in the Clark County [Kentucky] Detention Center.

