Cancer-stricken father who watched from hospital bed as daughter - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Cancer-stricken father who watched from hospital bed as daughter graduated Floyd Central High dies

Posted: Updated:
Larry Bailey died two days after this photo was taken of his daughter receiving her high school diploma. Larry Bailey died two days after this photo was taken of his daughter receiving her high school diploma.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Floyd County man battling cancer who watched his daughter's graduation from his hospital bed has died.

Family members say Larry Bailey died early Friday morning from esophageal and liver cancer.

His death comes just two days after Floyd Central High School arranged to present his daughter Hollie with her diploma at Baptist Health Floyd where Bailey was being treated.

Hollie's best friend and boyfriend came up with the idea for the surprise when doctors said Larry was too sick to attend Floyd Central's graduation ceremony on June 4. 

Floyd Central agreed, the hospital staff baked a cake, and Kroger donated flowers.

After Hollie received her diploma, her dad took her hand and whispered, "I'm so proud of you."

Copyright 2017 WDRB media. All Rights reserved.

