Work out for FREE outside on the KFC Yum! Center Plaza - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The KFC Yum! Center, in partnership with the YMCA of Greater Louisville, will host "Fit Tuesday" exercise classes on the arena's Norton Healthcare Plaza.

The classes are every Tuesday evening at 5:45 p.m. from June 6 - August 29. No classed will be held July 4 or 11.

The 45-50 minute complimentary classes will be taught by certified fitness instructors from the YMCA and are open to people of all ages and fitness levels.

Advance registration is not required and participants do not need to bring any equipment, though an exercise mat, water bottle and sweat towel are recommended for most classes.

June 6 - Dance Fitness    
June 13 - Boot Camp    
June 20 - Insanity    
June 27 - POUND    
July 18 - POUND     
July 25 - Zumba
August 1 - Turbokick
August 8 - Zumba 
August 15 - POUND
August 22 - Yoga 
August 29 - Boot Camp

