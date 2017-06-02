Work out for FREE outside on the KFC Yum! Center Plaza

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The KFC Yum! Center, in partnership with the YMCA of Greater Louisville, will host "Fit Tuesday" exercise classes on the arena's Norton Healthcare Plaza.
The classes are every Tuesday evening at 5:45 p.m. from June 6 - August 29. No classed will be held July 4 or 11.
The 45-50 minute complimentary classes will be taught by certified fitness instructors from the YMCA and are open to people of all ages and fitness levels.
Advance registration is not required and participants do not need to bring any equipment, though an exercise mat, water bottle and sweat towel are recommended for most classes.
June 6 - Dance Fitness
June 13 - Boot Camp
June 20 - Insanity
June 27 - POUND
July 18 - POUND
July 25 - Zumba
August 1 - Turbokick
August 8 - Zumba
August 15 - POUND
August 22 - Yoga
August 29 - Boot Camp
Click here for class descriptions.
