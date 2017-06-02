Alleged peeping Tom arrested in Radcliff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County man has been arrested after police say he was caught peeping through his neighbor's window.

According to an arrest warrant, the incident took place on April 26. Police say 46-year-old Joe Jones walked to the back of his female neighbor's apartment and stood on top of an air conditioner unit, so he could remove the window screen and watch her use the restroom.

Police say she spotted him and screamed. That's when he ran away.

Jones was later identified by the woman -- as well as a friend of hers who saw him fleeing.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Friday, May 26, and he was taken into custody on the night of Thursday, June 1. He's facing a misdemeanor charge of voyeurism.

Jones is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.