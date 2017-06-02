Louisville officials gather at Big Four Bridge to raise awareness of gun violence

Police say an Oldham County man was trading meth for sex -- and they believe there may be more victims.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Days after a young man was gunned down near the Big Four Bridge, city officials gathered in the same spot to talk about preventing gun violence.

Friday is National Gun Violence Awareness Day -- and officials say it's a message Louisville needs to hear loud and clear.

Members of Louisville Metro Council gathered Friday morning in Waterfront Park to discuss spreading the message about preventing further gun violence. Council Members Barbara Sexton Smith, Cheri Bryant Hamilton and Brandon Coan -- along with local members of the group "Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America" -- were all in attendance. They talked about the city's efforts to make the public aware of the impact gun violence is having on families in the community.

Officials chose the site near the Big Four Bridge because this is where 22-year-old Anton Brown was shot and killed on Memorial Day.

Three other people were also shot that night, in what police are calling a gang-related shooting.

City officials say it's time to teach teens to channel their energy into other activities.

"They could pick up their fists, like Muhammad Ali did, and learn to box at a gym at 25th and Main," said Hamilton. "Or they could learn anger management and conflict resolution skills at Peace Education. Or they could develop their music skills and their innate abilities at Amp'd. Or get a job, if they're under 16, with Project One. Or get a mentor with big Brothers and Big Sisters."

The Big Four Bridge will be lit in orange all weekend in observation of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

