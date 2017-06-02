Dog rescue: Off-duty Kentucky State Police help save stuck dog - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Dog rescue: Off-duty Kentucky State Police help save stuck dog

Courtesy: Kentucky State Police Courtesy: Kentucky State Police
SALEM, Ky. (WDRB) - Two off-duty Kentucky State Troopers rush to help a dog in distress. 

KSP Sergeant Michael Williams and Trooper Gerick Sullivan were mowing a cemetery in Salem, Kentucky on Thursday afternoon. That's when they heard a dog barking.  When they started looking, they found Rocco the dachshund.  Rocco was stuck. Really stuck. He was up inside the trunk of a tree with just his little face sticking out. 

Apparently, Rocco went exploring in a nearby groundhog hole and followed the path up into the tree. And then he just couldn't get out. The troopers did what they could before calling for backup. 

The troopers ending up calling the Salem Fire Department to bring in some heavy equipment. Firefighter Daniel Newcomb had to use a chainsaw to cut part of the tree to get Rocco out safely. 

You'll be glad to know that Rocco is back with his owner, and that tree won't be a problem again.  The opening into the tree is now much larger, so Rocco or any other animal won't get stuck again. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

