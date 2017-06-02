Dog rescue: Off-duty Kentucky State Police help save stuck dog

Police say an Oldham County man was trading meth for sex -- and they believe there may be more victims.

LMPD has a new weapon to fight gun crime, and it is hidden in parts of the city.

Kids can lace up some bowling shoes or skates and hit the Clarksville Strike and Spare Family Fun Center for the very first time on Friday.

The Shepherdsville Police chief announced the department will hire more officers and K-9s to create a dedicated drug enforcement unit.

SALEM, Ky. (WDRB) - Two off-duty Kentucky State Troopers rush to help a dog in distress.

KSP Sergeant Michael Williams and Trooper Gerick Sullivan were mowing a cemetery in Salem, Kentucky on Thursday afternoon. That's when they heard a dog barking. When they started looking, they found Rocco the dachshund. Rocco was stuck. Really stuck. He was up inside the trunk of a tree with just his little face sticking out.

Apparently, Rocco went exploring in a nearby groundhog hole and followed the path up into the tree. And then he just couldn't get out. The troopers did what they could before calling for backup.

The troopers ending up calling the Salem Fire Department to bring in some heavy equipment. Firefighter Daniel Newcomb had to use a chainsaw to cut part of the tree to get Rocco out safely.

You'll be glad to know that Rocco is back with his owner, and that tree won't be a problem again. The opening into the tree is now much larger, so Rocco or any other animal won't get stuck again.

