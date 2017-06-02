Oldham County police looking for suspects after guns, ammo value - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Oldham County police looking for suspects after guns, ammo valued at $40K stolen

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for suspects after $40,000 worth of guns and ammo were stolen in Oldham County.

Police won't say where the guns were stolen from -- only that it happened on Highway 22. The property owner is offering a $10,000 reward for information about the crime.

If you have information, contact Oldham County police at 502-222-1300.  

