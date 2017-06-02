Visitation today for former US Senator Jim Bunning - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Visitation is today for former U.S. Senator Jim Bunning.

The Hall of Fame baseball player died May 27 following complications from a stroke that happened last October. The 85-year-old served two terms in the Senate.

Visitation is today from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Fort Thomas, Kentucky.

The funeral mass is scheduled for 10 o'clock Saturday morning at in Covington.

