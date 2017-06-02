Board approves increase in ticket prices for U of L men's basketball games at KFC Yum! Center

Police say he was found at a Super 8...More >>
Scottsburg Police say they've arrested a juvenile after a man was shot at southern Indiana park.More >>
The Shepherdsville Police chief announced the department will hire more officers and K-9s to create a dedicated drug enforcement unit.More >>
Police in Washington County, Indiana, arrested a man Thursday on murder charges.More >>
What started as summer fun is turning dangerous for some Kentucky residents.More >>
St. Matthews Police say they've arrested a man who conspired with others to commit a robbery at an east Louisville apartment complex.More >>
LMPD has a new weapon to fight gun crime, and it is hidden in parts of the city.More >>
A Floyd County man battling cancer who watched his daughter's graduation from his hospital bed has died.More >>
Part of the increase will aid the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
A draft ordinance could be ready when the council’s public safety committee meets June 14 to hear from Louisville Metro Police and clinic officials.More >>
The shakeup comes as the city has grappled with records murder rates and a scandal involving a youth program.More >>
The plan, unveiled Tuesday as part of the president's spending plan for the 2018 fiscal year, once again prompts questions over the future of U.S. Army’s Fort Knox and Fort Campbell installations in Kentucky.More >>
The audit was requested last fall by the Kentucky General Assembly’s capital projects and bond oversight committee, which long had raised concerns about the arena authority’s ability to make debt payments on the Yum! Center’s state-issued construction bonds.More >>
Details of the audit were not disclosed, but arena authority chairman Scott C. Cox told the board there were no major surprises in the review of its financial statements.More >>
The General Assembly’s capital projects and bond oversight committee asked for the review last October amid concerns about the arena authority’s ability to cover escalating debt payments.More >>
Even before tolling began, schedule changes and other unplanned work forced the two state governments to increase other contractors’ workload – at an estimated cost of at least $350,000, a letter shows.More >>
