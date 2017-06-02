Metro Councilman calls on lawmakers to allow local gun control

A Floyd County man battling cancer who watched his daughter's graduation from his hospital bed has died.

A Floyd County man battling cancer who watched his daughter's graduation from his hospital bed has died.

LMPD has a new weapon to fight gun crime, and it is hidden in parts of the city.

LMPD has a new weapon to fight gun crime, and it is hidden in parts of the city.

LMPD launches new hidden tool in hopes of reducing spike in violent crime

LMPD launches new hidden tool in hopes of reducing spike in violent crime

St. Matthews Police say they've arrested a man who conspired with others to commit a robbery at an east Louisville apartment complex.

St. Matthews Police say they've arrested a man who conspired with others to commit a robbery at an east Louisville apartment complex.

Police say victim and 14-year-old daughter duct taped in St. Matthews apartment during robbery

Police say victim and 14-year-old daughter duct taped in St. Matthews apartment during robbery

What started as summer fun is turning dangerous for some Kentucky residents.

What started as summer fun is turning dangerous for some Kentucky residents.

The Shepherdsville Police chief announced the department will hire more officers and K-9s to create a dedicated drug enforcement unit.

The Shepherdsville Police chief announced the department will hire more officers and K-9s to create a dedicated drug enforcement unit.

Shepherdsville Police Department promises more arrests with creation of new drug unit

Shepherdsville Police Department promises more arrests with creation of new drug unit

Scottsburg Police say they've arrested a juvenile after a man was shot at southern Indiana park.

Scottsburg Police say they've arrested a juvenile after a man was shot at southern Indiana park.

Police say he was found at a Super 8...

Police say he was found at a Super 8...

POLICE: Man traveled from Germany to Shepherdsville to meet underage teen for sex

POLICE: Man traveled from Germany to Shepherdsville to meet underage teen for sex

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As gun violence escalates in Louisville, one member of Metro Council is calling for help from Frankfort.

During an event promoting National Gun Violence Awareness Day, Metro Councilman Brandon Coan said the General Assembly should allow Louisville to pass its own gun control measures.

"Illegal gun violence is a scourge on our community, and a uniquely urban problem in our rural state. I am pleading with my colleagues in Kentucky General Assembly to reconsider the strict prohibition on local firearms control," said Coan.

It is not a new idea. A bill that would have allowed Louisville to enact gun restrictions died in the legislature earlier this year.

Coan acknowledges passage is highly unlikely next year with the governor and Republican majorities in both chambers on record opposing gun restrictions.

Governor Matt Bevin said as recently as last week that the answer to violence will not come from Frankfort.

"There is no government solution to this problem. There's not," he said.

Coan believes the escalating violence may cause enough lawmakers to reconsider.

"At a certain point, reasonable people, and I think all of the Kentucky state legislators are, more or less, reasonable people, are at least willing to have a conversation about something, and that's what I'm asking for."

For now, council Democrats are pushing voluntary gun safety measures.

"Get a lock. Get a trigger block. That's what you can do. It's your second amendment right to have a gun, but help protect our loved ones," said Metro Councilwoman Cheri Bryant Hamilton.

Council Democrats are calling on residents to wear orange this weekend to observe National Gun Safety Awareness Day.

"Orange is the color, the official color, that symbolizes the value of human life," said Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith.

The Big Four Bridge will be lit up in orange this weekend as part of the campaign.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.