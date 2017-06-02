GUEST POV | Support for Boys & Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana can help curb Louisville violence

EDITOR'S NOTE: Joshua Rose is a member of the Board of Directors for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana.

Like many parents, every night I help my children brush their teeth, read them a story and tuck them in bed. I can’t imagine having to fear my children being shot by a stray bullet in our own home. But that unfathomable fear is the reality for too many families in our City, and was unfortunately the fate of seven-year-old Dequante Hobbs, Jr. when he was shot and killed on May 22.

Instead of asking ourselves why this happened, let’s ask what we can do to change this cruel reality for children who are living in poverty-stricken violent neighborhoods.

Violent crime is often inflicted by young men who lacked the support and guidance necessary to help them become responsible adults. The mission of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana is to help disadvantaged youth become responsible, productive and caring citizens. We provide a safe haven for over 2,500 youth in our community, as well as mentorship and programming to build their character and academic success.

Reversing the vicious cycle of violence and poverty must start with children. Studies show that for every $1.00 invested in our club kids, the community receives a return of over $10.00 in savings of government spending, including incarceration and welfare costs.

If you are a parent, Christian, or simply a responsible and caring citizen, I challenge you to help change the rising tide of violence and poverty in our City. Supporting the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana is a great place to start.

I’m Joshua Rose and that’s my Point of View.

