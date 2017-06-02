Supreme strength: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's workout becoming a book

A Floyd County man battling cancer who watched his daughter's graduation from his hospital bed has died.

A Floyd County man battling cancer who watched his daughter's graduation from his hospital bed has died.

LMPD has a new weapon to fight gun crime, and it is hidden in parts of the city.

LMPD has a new weapon to fight gun crime, and it is hidden in parts of the city.

St. Matthews Police say they've arrested a man who conspired with others to commit a robbery at an east Louisville apartment complex.

St. Matthews Police say they've arrested a man who conspired with others to commit a robbery at an east Louisville apartment complex.

What started as summer fun is turning dangerous for some Kentucky residents.

What started as summer fun is turning dangerous for some Kentucky residents.

The Shepherdsville Police chief announced the department will hire more officers and K-9s to create a dedicated drug enforcement unit.

The Shepherdsville Police chief announced the department will hire more officers and K-9s to create a dedicated drug enforcement unit.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is about to join the ranks of fitness superstars with a book about the 84-year-old's exercise routine.

"The RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong ... and You Can Too!" is scheduled to be released Oct. 3. That happens to be the first week the court is in session after its summer break.

Publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt says the 112-page book will feature illustrations of Ginsburg doing each exercise in her routine. The publisher says she'll be pictured in her judicial robes, with purple leggings and "her trusty sneakers."

While the Ginsburg stars in the book, she isn't its author. It's co-authored by illustrator Patrick Welsh and longtime Ginsburg trainer Bryant Johnson, who now also trains Justice Stephen Breyer and Justice Elena Kagan.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.