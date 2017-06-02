Rescued bald eagle returns to skies over Carrollton, Ky. - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Rescued bald eagle returns to skies over Carrollton, Ky.



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A rescued bald eagle returned to the skies Thursday afternoon.

Wildlife rehabilitators were there to watch "Carol" stretch her nearly 7-foot-long wingspan and take flight yesterday afternoon.

Rescuers found her along Route 36 in Carrollton, Kentucky, in January, with an injured wing and a puncture wound. Experts have since been caring for her at the Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary in Irvington, Kentucky.

It took several months for Carol to recover from her injuries. 

