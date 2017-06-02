Louisville Bespoke offers work space designers hope will broaden - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Bespoke offers work space designers hope will broaden city's fashion industry

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville may soon be known for more than bourbon and horse racing.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer helped officially open Louisville Bespoke today. 

Yamilca Rodriguez, the woman behind the new work space, wants it to become a fashion hub. She created the space after raising $10,000 through Kickstarter.

Her vision was to create a place where fashion designers could work together, with different types of sewing machines and rental equipment.

"There's already fashion here, but I think there could be more," Rodriguez said. "We're not known for that, and I think we could really do that here, with all the amazing talent that is here."

Louisville Bespoke will also hold classes and other events throughout the year. 

