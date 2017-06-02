NAFC Superintendent Hibbard reportedly leaving the job - WDRB 41 Louisville News

NAFC Superintendent Hibbard reportedly leaving the job

Posted: Updated:

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- New Albany-Floyd County Schools could soon be looking for a new leader.

Superintendent Dr. Bruce Hibbard is reportedly leaving the district. A contract with his name on it has been posted to the Franklin Township School Corporation's website. 

The Indianapolis area district offered Hibbard $180,000 for the first of a three year deal. It lists a starting date of July 1st.

Members of the school board in New Albany tell WDRB, they have been contacted by Franklin Township for reference checks on the superintendent. But they say they have not received official word that Hibbard is leaving. 

