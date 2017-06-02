Centre College coach that fell from cliff in Ireland identified - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Centre College coach that fell from cliff in Ireland identified

Posted: Updated:

DANVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The name of the football coach that fell from a cliff in Ireland has been released. 

The family of Coach Carter Conley says he and a student-athlete fell 30-feet on Wednesday near the base of the 700-foot high Cliffs of Moher. An Irish Coast Guard helicopter airlifted them to safety.

Conley's family says both victims are still in the hospital in Ireland and both are expected to make full recoveries. 

Centre College director of communications, Michael Strysick says everyone is "Just remaining very grateful to the people of Ireland for the support that they provided for members of our campus community and we look forward to welcoming them home soon.

The Centre College football team was in Ireland for a football exposition. Many of the team members stayed to explore Europe.

