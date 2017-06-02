Gov. Bevin releases instructions for churches, community groups - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Gov. Bevin releases instructions for churches, community groups to 'adopt a block'

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Thursday, Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin met with more than 400 faith and community leaders, asking them to commit to "adopting" an inner city neighborhood block to help address the uptick in violence in Louisville.

Bevin asked churches to visit their adopted block 2-3 times per week over the next year, "respectfully walking the perimeter in teams of 3-10 individuals to pray for and get to know the local residents."

"I truly believe we're going to see a difference in this city," Gov. Bevin said, in a statement. "I personally believe in the power of prayer. I've seen it evidenced in our community and across others."

"Don't lose sight of this: these are the sons and daughters of Louisville and Kentucky," he said. "We owe it to each other to have each other's back on this."

On Friday afternoon, Gov. Bevin's office released information on precisely how interested groups can adopt a block.

For a list of potential blocks to adopt, CLICK HERE.

To adopt a block in the list, contact Adrienne Southward at reclaim@ky.gov.

To see a replay of Gov. Bevin's "Reclaiming our Communities" message, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.