Savannah Walker honored in death with national lacrosse award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Savannah Walker, 20, died a violent death at a young age. The former University of Louisville student was shot and killed at a crowed concert in March.

"It hurts every day," said Dean Walker, Savannah's father. "You move forward, but you don't move on."

These days, he's able to move forward being involved in some of the things his daughter loved, mainly lacrosse.

Savannah Walker was the captain of the U of L women's lacrosse club, and now she's being honored after her death.

This week, Dean Walker found out that Savannah would be given an award called "For The Love Of The Game."

"It is the most prestigious national award that U.S. Lacrosse really gives on the woman's side," Dean Walker said.

Savannah was also involved with Shakespeare In The Park, and those in charge are dedicating the season to Savannah.Walker.

"It had been a very important part of Savannah's childhood," Dean Walker said. "And they're actually dedicating a bench in Savannah's memory as well at the park."

Meanwhile, despite dozens of witnesses, there has still been no arrest in her murder.

"There were several people there, who I know and you all know and everybody knows, who know something, saw something and we have yet to hear those details from them," said Lt. Emily McKinley with LMPD.

Dean Walker is still hoping and praying someone will step up in this case.

"People in this community have got to get over the fear and step up," he said. "The fear might be bothering you right now. Nothing will hurt you more than the heartache of a child, having a friend, having somebody else get killed because of this senseless gun violence."

The memorial bench will be installed in Central Park sometime in the near future.

