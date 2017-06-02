Savannah Walker honored in death with national lacrosse award - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Savannah Walker honored in death with national lacrosse award

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Savannah Walker, 20, died a violent death at a young age. The former University of Louisville student was shot and killed at a crowed concert in March.

"It hurts every day," said Dean Walker, Savannah's father. "You move forward, but you don't move on."

These days, he's able to move forward being involved in some of the things his daughter loved, mainly lacrosse.

Savannah Walker was the captain of the U of L women's lacrosse club, and now she's being honored after her death.

This week, Dean Walker found out that Savannah would be given an award called "For The Love Of The Game."

"It is the most prestigious national award that U.S. Lacrosse really gives on the woman's side," Dean Walker said.

Savannah was also involved with Shakespeare In The Park, and those in charge are dedicating the season to Savannah.Walker. 

"It had been a very important part of Savannah's childhood," Dean Walker said. "And they're actually dedicating a bench in Savannah's memory as well at the park."

Meanwhile, despite dozens of witnesses, there has still been no arrest in her murder. 

"There were several people there, who I know and you all know and everybody knows, who know something, saw something and we have yet to hear those details from them," said Lt. Emily McKinley with LMPD.

Dean Walker is still hoping and praying someone will step up in this case.

"People in this community have got to get over the fear and step up," he said. "The fear might be bothering you right now. Nothing will hurt you more than the heartache of a child, having a friend, having somebody else get killed because of this senseless gun violence."

The memorial bench will be installed in Central Park sometime in the near future.

Related Stories:

20-year-old U of L Student killed during weekend concert

U of L lacrosse team pays tribute to 20-year-old shot and killed

Cell phone video captures aftermath of fatal weekend shooting in west Louisville

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.