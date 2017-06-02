Portland neighborhood continues to grow, despite Falls City's de - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Portland neighborhood continues to grow, despite Falls City's decision to go elsewhere

Falls City Brewing Company had plans to put its new brewery in the Portland neighborhood but announced its moving to NuLu instead.

We will “grow into our tap room, our banquet halls, and we are going to have a really cool beer garden,” general manager Drew Johnson said.

Johnson says the decision to leave Portland and head to NuLu was made for one reason.

“After doing some due diligence and exploring the building, we just found out that it just wasn’t a building that could support the size and the system we wanted to put in there,” he said.

“That's a little disappointing, but then there has been so much good news,” said District Five Metro Councilwoman, Cheri Bryant Hamilton. “That opens another opportunity for another company to come.”

Although the Portland neighborhood missed an opportunity with Falls City, other opportunities are coming, according to neighborhood developer Gill Holland.

“Three years ago, there were really no restaurants, and now there's four sit-down restaurants in the Portland neighborhood,” Holland said.

Holland wants to see Portland have three types of businesses: startups, non-profits and creative industries.

“Hand to Hand Ministries is moving in next week in a historic 1857 the Benjamin Grove House, which is on the historic registry,” he said. “And the Falls Art Foundry grand opening is today.”

Falls Art Foundry is a “fine art casting facility, so we take artists work and cast it into bronze,” said Falls Art Foundry partner Scott Boyer, adding that one of the reasons he moved the business to Portland is to be around other like-minded artists.

As for the would-be Falls City Brewing Company location on Main Street, Holland said to keep your eyes out for an announcement on a new tenant there soon.

“I'm really looking forward to seeing the growth Portland is going to have, especially with the whole waterfront development,” Johnson said. “There's a whole lot of character down there.”

Construction will start on the new Falls City brewery in NuLu this month, and it’s scheduled to open by the fall.

