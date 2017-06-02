6 Metro Council members holding public meeting for input on stat - WDRB 41 Louisville News

6 Metro Council members holding public meeting for input on state of LMPD

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six members of Louisville Metro Council want to hear from the public on their opinions of LMPD.

Barbara Shanklin, Mary Woolridge, Barbara Sexton Smith, Jessica Green, Cheri Bryant Hamilton and David James invite anyone interested to a special community meeting on Monday to give input on the "current state of the Louisville Metro Police Department."

"Citizens are angry and frustrated over the recent command changes at LMPD, especially as we head into summer with violent crime continuing to escalate," Green said in a news release.

The meeting will be held at Coles Place at 2928 W. Kentucky St. from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

"We believe the time has come to hear from the people we serve on their thoughts about the ongoing changes with LMPD over the last year," Jame said. "We have a high murder rate and concerns have been raised about the leadership of Chief Steve Conrad."

The topics slated for discussion include crime in Louisville's communities and the future of Conrad.

For more information, call Green's office at 574-1101 or James' office at 574-1106.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

