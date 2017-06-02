6 Metro Council members holding public meeting for input on state of LMPD

St. Matthews Police say they've arrested a man who conspired with others to commit a robbery at an east Louisville apartment complex.

Police say victim and 14-year-old daughter duct taped in St. Matthews apartment during robbery

A Floyd County man battling cancer who watched his daughter's graduation from his hospital bed has died.

Police in Pennsylvania say the man was hosting a graduation party for his son.

What started as summer fun is turning dangerous for some Kentucky residents.

The Shepherdsville Police chief announced the department will hire more officers and K-9s to create a dedicated drug enforcement unit.

Shepherdsville Police Department promises more arrests with creation of new drug unit

Scottsburg Police say they've arrested a juvenile after a man was shot at southern Indiana park.

Police say he was found at a Super 8...

POLICE: Man traveled from Germany to Shepherdsville to meet underage teen for sex

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six members of Louisville Metro Council want to hear from the public on their opinions of LMPD.

Barbara Shanklin, Mary Woolridge, Barbara Sexton Smith, Jessica Green, Cheri Bryant Hamilton and David James invite anyone interested to a special community meeting on Monday to give input on the "current state of the Louisville Metro Police Department."

"Citizens are angry and frustrated over the recent command changes at LMPD, especially as we head into summer with violent crime continuing to escalate," Green said in a news release.

The meeting will be held at Coles Place at 2928 W. Kentucky St. from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

"We believe the time has come to hear from the people we serve on their thoughts about the ongoing changes with LMPD over the last year," Jame said. "We have a high murder rate and concerns have been raised about the leadership of Chief Steve Conrad."

The topics slated for discussion include crime in Louisville's communities and the future of Conrad.

For more information, call Green's office at 574-1101 or James' office at 574-1106.

