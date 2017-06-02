LMPD searching for 68-year-old woman last seen Friday in west Lo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD searching for 68-year-old woman last seen Friday in west Louisville

Posted: Updated:
Beverly "Ray" Ross Beverly "Ray" Ross

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 68-year-old woman.

Beverly "Ray" Ross was last seen near the 2300 block of 36th Street around 1 p.m. Friday. 

She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 155 pounds with brown eyes and short, gray hair. She was last seen wearing a red or purple shirt, black capri pants and white tennis shoes. She also walks with a cane.

Ross requires daily medication and has some memory issues.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call 574-LMPD.

