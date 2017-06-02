Family of 21-year-old shot and killed in Iroquois neighborhood has lost family to gun violence before

A painter, cheerleading gold medalist, an international Jiu-Jitsu instructor, LMPD is letting you in on the life of an officer when they're not on the clock.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man shot and killed Friday night in the Iroquois neighborhood has been identified.

LMPD said it happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Halsey Court near South Third Street. A black man in his 20s was found shot in the head in the front yard of the Washington Park Townhomes.

Witnesses said it happened in the daylight, just feet from where children were playing.

"I come running and when I come running, my kids were almost in the middle of it," Angela Elliott said.

The man has been identified as 21-year-old Ron Stephenson.

He was transported to University Hospital, where he later died.

Derrick Miller, Stephenson's cousin, said he is the ninth family member to die from gun violence in recent years.

"It's just a struggle through our family that when we hear about shootings and stuff like that, the first thing we do is call one of our family members and try to find out and see where everybody is at," Miller said.

Police don't have any suspects right now. If you know anything about the shooting, you're asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

