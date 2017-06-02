Man shot and killed in Iroquois neighborhood identified - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man shot and killed in Iroquois neighborhood identified

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Friday night in the Iroquois neighborhood has been identified.

LMPD said it happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Halsey Court near South Third Street. A black man in his 20s was found shot in the head in the front yard of the Washington Park Townhomes.

That man has been identified as 21-year-old Ron Stephenson.

He was transported to University Hospital, where he later died.

Police don't have any suspects right now. If you know anything about the shooting, you're asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.