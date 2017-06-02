New billboards in Smoketown neighborhood push for people to deve - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New billboards in Smoketown neighborhood push for people to develop relationships with those of different faiths

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Interfaith Paths to Peace launched "FaithinLou," on Friday, which is aimed at raising awareness about the value of developing relationships with people of different faiths and different backgrounds.

A new billboard was unveiled in the Smoketown neighborhood.

At a time where gun violence is on the rise, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said  we should be changing the definition of who our neighbors in Louisville really are.

"Our neighbor is not that person next door, but that person in another neighborhood, that person west of Ninth Street, that person in the east end, that person downtown, that person in the south end," he said." We need to change those definitions and come together as a community."

For more information about the FaithinLou initiative, click here.

