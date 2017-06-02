Salem awaits disaster funds 2 weeks after devastating flash flood

What started as summer fun is turning dangerous for some Kentucky residents.

One man was shot and killed Friday night in the Iroquois neighborhood.

The Shepherdsville Police chief announced the department will hire more officers and K-9s to create a dedicated drug enforcement unit.

Shepherdsville Police Department promises more arrests with creation of new drug unit

A Floyd County man battling cancer who watched his daughter's graduation from his hospital bed has died.

Police in Pennsylvania say the man was hosting a graduation party for his son.

Scottsburg Police say they've arrested a juvenile after a man was shot at southern Indiana park.

Police say he was found at a Super 8...

POLICE: Man traveled from Germany to Shepherdsville to meet underage teen for sex

SALEM, Ind. (WDRB) -- Two weeks after flash flooding washed out dozens of businesses in Salem, the cleanup is far from complete.

Joe Kachnavage, the owner of Salem Lumber, says he has lost more than $75,000 in merchandise alone and is waiting for financial assistance.

“We cross our fingers every day and hope that we get some help from the state or federal,” Kachnavage said.

The store does not have flood insurance and saw water levels inside the business rise to just under six feet. Workers continue to clean mud from supplies that were scattered throughout the building.

Troy Merry, the mayor of Salem, said the city is waiting for the state to make a formal disaster declaration soon so the area can qualify for federal aid.

“They’re in the process of that,” Merry said. “Seeing what the total amounts and everything are, to see what that qualifies for.”

Tara Kritzer, marketing director for The Washington County Chamber of Commerce, said the community support has been tremendous.

“I heard from some of the businesses they had 30 to 40 people showing up that very next morning with mop buckets,” Kritzer said.

The city of Salem has set up an official fund for donations to help with the recovery.

To make a donation call (812) 883-4265 or send a check to this address: Emergency Flood Fund, 201 E. Market Street, Suite 101, Salem, IN 47167

