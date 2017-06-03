Air show to benefit Norton Children's Hospital

LMPD is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 68-year-old woman.

LMPD is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 68-year-old woman.

LMPD is investigating after three cars were broken into near Waterfront Park Wednesday evening.

LMPD is investigating after three cars were broken into near Waterfront Park Wednesday evening.

Police in Pennsylvania say the man was hosting a graduation party for his son.

Police in Pennsylvania say the man was hosting a graduation party for his son.

A Floyd County man battling cancer who watched his daughter's graduation from his hospital bed has died.

A Floyd County man battling cancer who watched his daughter's graduation from his hospital bed has died.

One man was shot and killed Friday night in the Iroquois neighborhood.

One man was shot and killed Friday night in the Iroquois neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pilots from all over the country are flying in for the 17th annual Wings for Kids Air Show this weekend at Tom Sawyer Park.

"Everything that you can imagine that flies is going to be here. We're going to have helicopters, we're going to have jets, we're going to have World War I planes, World War II planes, aerobotic planes. We've even got a huge military Apache helicopter that moves all the control surfaces that the real Apache has," Tim Evans of the River City Radio Controllers said.

A flyover, a food tent, face painting and a simulator will also be a part of the family friendly tradition.

All of the proceeds benefit Norton Children's Hospital. As of 2016, the event has raised around $250,000. This year, the organization has raised more than $24,000 so far. The money helps the hospital with its transport services.

The Wings for Kids Air Show runs Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It's $3 per person and $10 per car. Visitors should enter Tom Sawyer Park from Hurstbourne Parkway.

Copyright 2017. WDRB News. All rights reserved.