Air show to benefit Norton Children's Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pilots from all over the country are flying in for the 17th annual Wings for Kids Air Show this weekend at Tom Sawyer Park.

"Everything that you can imagine that flies is going to be here. We're going to have helicopters, we're going to have jets, we're going to have World War I planes, World War II planes, aerobotic planes. We've even got a huge military Apache helicopter that moves all the control surfaces that the real Apache has," Tim Evans of the River City Radio Controllers said.

A flyover, a food tent, face painting and a simulator will also be a part of the family friendly tradition.

All of the proceeds benefit Norton Children's Hospital. As of 2016, the event has raised around $250,000. This year, the organization has raised more than $24,000 so far. The money helps the hospital with its transport services.

The Wings for Kids Air Show runs Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It's $3 per person and $10 per car. Visitors should enter Tom Sawyer Park from Hurstbourne Parkway.

