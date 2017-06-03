BOZICH | SEC baseball soars, ACC wobbles, Big Ten (mostly) whiffs in NCAA Tournament openers

SEC baseball teams won seven of their first eight NCAA Tournament games. (Photo Gadsden City HIgh School.)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The NCAA Baseball Tournament is about pushing teams to the Super Regionals. It’s about grabbing one of the eight elusive spots in Omaha for the College World Series.

It’s also about one other thing: Conference bragging rights. It’s no different from bowl season or the opening weekend of the NCAA basketball tournament.

After the first two days of tournament play (they started on Thursday at one regional), one league has permission for a bat flip:

The Southeastern Conference.

When your league goes 7-1, with victories against teams with higher seeds by Auburn and Texas A&M, high fives are inevitable.

The one SEC team that burped was Mississippi State, a 2-seed beaten by South Alabama, 6-3.

Kentucky, Vanderbilt, LSU, Florida and Arkansas all did what they were supposed to do – win against lower seeded opponents by an average margin of more than five runs.

Simple? No, not simple. Ask North Carolina and Florida State.

The Tar Heels, the tournament’s second overall seed, delivered the most spectacular stumble, losing to Davidson, 8-4, in Chapel Hill.

That’s not Steph Curry Davidson. That’s No. 103 in the Ratings Percentage Index Davidson. That’s a Davidson team that finished tied for fifth in the Atlantic 10 during the regular season.

What happened to Florida State, the team that won a series at Louisville two weeks ago and backed it up by winning the ACC Tournament?

Apparently the Seminoles left their bats in the 502 area code. They were silenced by Tennessee Tech, 3-1, in Tallahassee and now face an elimination game against UCF Saturday.

For the record, the ACC went 4-2, getting wins from Louisville, Wake Forest, Clemson and North Carolina State. Virginia’s opening game was postponed by weather in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Cardinals can move one victory from hosting a Super Regional next weekend by defeating Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Saturday in Jim Patterson Stadium.

The ACC’s 4-2 record was matched by the Big 12. Pac-12 teams have won three of five.

The Big Ten is looking for answers – and timely hits. Indiana’s 7-6 stumble in 12 innings against North Carolina State in Lexington Friday night helped drop the Big Ten to 1-4. Only Iowa won.

The chest-pounding comes with an expiration date: today.

Two ACC/SEC games highlight the Saturday schedule.

Clemson, a one-seed, hosts Vanderbilt, a two-seed. Kentucky, also a one, gets North Carolina State, a three, at Cliff Hagan Stadium at 7 p.m.

Indiana faces an elimination game (and a tough tournament), playing Ohio University at noon in Lexington.

