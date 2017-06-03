Interfaith prayer service marks one year anniversary of Muhammad - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Interfaith prayer service marks one year anniversary of Muhammad Ali's death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Remembering The Greatest one year after his death. 

Louisville community members came together Saturday morning to honor Muhammad Ali.

June 3 marks one year since Muhammad Ali's death and the Ali Center hosted an interfaith prayer service to honor his life and legacy.

The service happened on the Ali Center Plaza, which is the same place where thousands of people left memorials last year.

The event included remarks from Mayor Greg Fischer about Ali's life, impact and spirit, as well as blessings from representatives of multiple faiths.

There was also a symbolic butterfly release.

After the memorial service, community members embarked on a 15-mile bike ride to honor The Champ.

The six-week long "I Am Ali" Festival also kicked off on Saturday. Each week of the festival will highlight one of Ali's core principles.

This week the focus is on spirituality.

