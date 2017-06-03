7 dead, dozens hurt after blasts rock Kabul protester's funeral

One man was shot and killed Friday night in the Iroquois neighborhood.More >>
Police in Pennsylvania say the man was hosting a graduation party for his son.
LMPD is investigating after three cars were broken into near Waterfront Park Wednesday evening.
A Floyd County man battling cancer who watched his daughter's graduation from his hospital bed has died.
LMPD had been searching for Beverly "Ray" Ross, who was last seen near the 2300 block of 36th Street around 1 p.m. Friday.
A painter, cheerleading gold medalist, an international Jiu-Jitsu instructor, LMPD is letting you in on the life of an officer when they're not on the clock.
The condition of the coach and the student that fell from the Cliffs of Moher.
It wasn't exactly how University of Louisville coach Dan McDonnell might've drawn it up, but the Cardinals powered to an opening-game NCAA Tournament win over Radford.
