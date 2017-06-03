IMAGES | WDRB competes in inaugural Louisville Corporate Games - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Most people try not to think about work on the weekends, but mix it with some competition and it's a whole different game, literally. 

Saturday marked the inaugural Louisville Sports Commission Corporate Games, held at Kentucky Country Day School.

The games are a health and wellness team building initiative for Louisville and southern Indiana businesses. 

24 companies in all took part and organizers hope to have twice as many participate next year. 

"It's very competitive on the competitive events. Some companies come to win, some come to have fun, some want to have fun and win so it can get very competitive, " said Louisville Sports Commission President Karl Schmitt. 

WDRB was there and participated in a variety of different events including soccer, tug of war, a basketball shootout, dodgeball, Frisbee throw, tennis, corn hole and even parallel parking. 

WDRB tied for first in Division 2. 

