Former US Senator Jim Bunning laid to rest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Kentucky U.S. Senator and Hall of Fame Pitcher Jim Bunning was laid to rest Saturday morning. 

Bunning died last Saturday after complications from a stroke. 

The 85-year-old served two terms in the U.S. Senate, and was a Hall of Fame Major League baseball player.

Gov. Matt Bevin ordered flags across Kentucky to be flown at half-staff to honor Bunning. 

