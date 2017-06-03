Protesters take to downtown Louisville in March for Truth - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Protesters take to downtown Louisville in March for Truth

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In the wake of the president's decision to leave the Paris Climate Agreement, several protesters took to downtown Louisville to make their voices heard Saturday in the March for Truth. 

Holding signs, singing and marching, several dozen protesters stood on street corners downtown to voice their concerns.

They are not only upset over the president's climate decision, they are also requesting more information into Russian Ties to the 2016 election.

Members of groups such as Indivisible and Move On helped organize the march.

"Basically just calling for our representatives to put together an independent investigation because that way the president can have no influence over it," Grant Short, who marched in the protest, said. 

Several marches took place all over the country Saturday, with the largest being in Washington D.C.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

