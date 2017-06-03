LMPD Officers participate in Cops and Cones at local Kroger loca - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD Officers participate in Cops and Cones at local Kroger locations



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friday was National Doughnut Day, but Saturday was all about the ice cream in Louisville, and it was scooped out by some of city's finest.

Members of LMPD were at the Kroger on Mud Lane for Cops and Cones: Operation Safe Serve.

7th Division officers were at various Kroger locations scooping ice cream for kids, shoppers, or anyone who wanted to stop by and cool off.

It's part of the department's community-oriented policing approach.

"It fosters a positive relationship with the community. The officers really enjoy it, the public really enjoys it, [and it] allows us to interact with people in a positive atmosphere," Maj. Kim Burbrink said. 

Other events that are part of the program include neighborhood walks and Coffee with a Cop.

