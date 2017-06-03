New splash pad opens at E.P. 'Tom' Sawyer State Park - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New splash pad opens at E.P. 'Tom' Sawyer State Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There was no better way to beat the heat Saturday than to hit up Louisville's newest splash pad.

Hundreds of people, mostly kids, attended the grand opening of the new splash pad at E.P. 'Tom' Sawyer State Park off Westport Road near the Gene Snyder Saturday. 

The park is 44 years old but had to close in 2010 because of new federal swimming pool regulations.

Saturday was the first day for the splash pad and a new spray ground. But not all of the new additions are for kids. 

"There is a lot of activities here beyond the swimming. We have water aerobics, we have lap swim. We have all kinds of activities here at the park, seven days a week," said park Manager Clay Forman.

The park also has new pool furniture and updated concession areas. 

The renovations were paid for by private donations, with the help of Louisville Metro government.

