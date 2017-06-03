CRAWFORD | McKay holds Oklahoma at bay until Louisville bats awaken in 11-1 NCAA victory

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – You know Brendan McKay is the best two-way player in college baseball. You know that he was the best two-way player last year, and the year before that, and you know that he is the best two-way player this year.

You know that he’s already been named national player of the year by one publication, and that that he has a chance to be the top player taken in the Major League Draft, and if not, certainly he’ll be among the first players taken. You know that he not only could be a big-league pitcher, but a big-league hitter.

And after the University of Louisville’s 11-1 win over Oklahoma to advance to the Cardinals’ sixth straight regional final, you now know that in pressure situations, he’s money -- if you didn’t know already.

McKay, in a tight game, pitched 6 1/3 innings, giving up just three hits and one run, striking out seven and walking two. But more than that, he battled. He set a tone of toughness for a Louisville team that needed it. He threw 100 pitches.

You got the feeling during the more tense moments of Saturday’s game that things could go either way for Louisville. The Cards could take a step back and fade after a fantastic regular season, or they’d find something within themselves, kick into another gear and speed forward toward another serious bid at the College World Series.

McKay’s toughness on the mound, if you ask me, was that thing that made the difference. He held a high-scoring Oklahoma team at bay until Louisville’s bats could wake up.

The alarm went off in the eighth inning for Louisville, when they broke a 1-1 tie with seven runs. A two-run single by Logan Taylor, a two-run triple by Colby Fitch and a two-run single by Colin Lyman were the key hits.

Taylor, the leadoff hitter, drove in three runs in the game, thanks once again to the Cards getting key production from the bottom of their batting order.

Louisville coach Dan McDonnell said that kind of production is a major factor for this team.

“I think it’s the key. It’s the key to being a really good club or a special club,” McDonnell said Friday night. “It can’t always be McKay and [Drew] Ellis, it needs to be other guys and I guess we had our eight and nine hole hitters sitting up here tonight. It’s that competition within the program. Guys really push each other and it helps them get better. The culture of being around really good players. I always tell people these are goal-oriented kids. They got goals in the classroom, they got goals in the community, and they obviously got a lot of goals baseball-wise whether it’s individually trying to get ready for the next level and they’ve got goals as a team. I think they really help each other, they feed off each other, they respect each other, and, most important, I think they love each other. It’s just enjoyable for me seeing how much fun they have with each other and how much they care about each other.”

All that is great. But having the best player in the country does come in handy. And on Saturday night, McKay played like it.

The Louisville offense springing to life likely will grab most of the headlines. But that might not have happened without McKay’s dogged effort on the mound.

When McDonnell came to take him out of the game in the seventh inning, he gestured for the fans to acknowledge what the ace of his staff had done. They did. In the ninth, after McKay left for a pinch runner following his two-run double, he slipped off the field so quickly that there wasn’t much time for an ovation.

This kid shouldn’t slip out of town without feeling a great deal of appreciation. College World Series or not, he’s fashioned one of the great careers in school history in any sport. His play Saturday night was just a reminder.

Louisville will play again at 7 Sunday night against the winner of the day's first game, between Oklahoma and Xavier.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.