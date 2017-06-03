LACETT | Cards hoops get late 5-star addition.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Just when you thought Rick Pitino’s stellar 2017 class couldn’t get any better, comes a huge 11th hour get.

On Saturday, U of L announced 6-7 wing Brian Bowen has enrolled at the school and will be ready to go next season.

Bowen is ranked by ESPN as the 13th best prospect in the country. The McDonalds All-American had been undecided about his future plans until this past week.

The Michigan native is coming off a national championship senior season. He averaged 20 points and grabbed 17 boards a game for La Lumiere in Indiana.

