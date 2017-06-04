LMPD investigating fatal shooting in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood.

Supervisors at MetroSafe tell WDRB a call was received just before 1 a.m. Sunday. Authorities say the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Moore Court near South 13th and West Hill Streets.

Dispatchers say one person was found fatally shot.

WDRB has a crew heading to the scene and will continue to update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.