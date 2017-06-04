Man shot and killed in Algonquin neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood.

Supervisors at MetroSafe tell WDRB a call was received just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Moore Court near South 13th and West Hill Streets.

The Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 25-year-old Philip Walton.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:30 a.m. of multiple gunshot wounds.

