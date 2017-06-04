BOZICH | One-and-done Sunday for Louisville, Kentucky & Indiana baseball

It's one-and-done Sunday for U of L, UK and IU baseball, but for different reasons.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — With apologies to Lonzo (but not LaVar) Ball, let’s call today One-and-Done Sunday in the NCAA College Baseball Tournament.

One win for Louisville.

One loss for Kentucky and Indiana.

For U of L, that means win tonight at 7 in Jim Patterson Stadium and the Cardinals will proceed to host a Super Regional next weekend.

For Kentucky and Indiana, the news is a bit more chilling: Lose once and the Wildcats and Hoosiers will be bounced from the Lexington Regional.

One of the rivals will certainly exit. IU and UK play at 1 p.m. in Cliff Hagan Stadium in Lexington, Ky. The winner survives to play unbeaten North Carolina State at 7 p.m., but must defeat the Wolfpack tonight and again Monday to advance.

The loser?

Don’t ask. (Season over.)

Kentucky defeated Indiana, 5-2, on May 9 in Lexington. Both teams have stumbled against N.C. State in the regional. Indiana won its first elimination game Saturday, celebrating three booming home runs from Logan Sowers while defeating Ohio University, 11-2.

Louisville sits in the same preferred spot as N.C. State. The Cardinals await the winner of the Oklahoma-Xavier game at 1.

Louisville thumped Oklahoma, 11-1, Saturday night. The Cards defeated Xavier, 13-4, on March 15. Louisville is ranked sixth in the latest Ratings Percentage Index (RPI), considerably ahead of Oklahoma (25) and Xavier (80).

If the SEC dominated Friday NCAA Tournament play, the advantage flipped to the ACC Saturday.

ACC teams won six of seven games Saturday while SEC teams went 5-2.

Louisville, N.C. State and Wake Forest all need one victory for a regional title. North Carolina, Clemson and Florida State face elimination games. Virginia is 1-0 with play one day behind schedule in Fort Worth, Texas because of weather.

The SEC’s position is stronger. Louisiana State, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Auburn and Florida all sit one victory from a super regional. UK, Arkansas and Mississippi State face elimination games.

No team from either conference have been eliminated, unlike the Big Ten, which has lost Michigan and Nebraska. The Cornhuskers lost to Holy Cross and Yale, two cold-weather programs that do not offer baseball scholarships.

One regional has been decided: Cal State Fullerton defeated Stanford on Friday and Saturday in Palo Alto, Calif.

That’s correct: The first regional winner was a No. 2 seed, not a No. 1.

